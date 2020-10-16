GOP predicts clear sailing as Barrett testimony ends

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans predicted clear sailing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as she concluded her confirmation testimony Wednesday, and said she will forge a new and prominent path as a conservative, religious woman who opposes abortion.
"There is nothing wrong with confirming to the Supreme Court of the United States a devout Catholic, pro-life Christian," said Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., as he pledged his support for Barrett.
He was echoing the earlier praise of Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who said, "This hearing, to me, is an opportunity to not punch through a glass ceiling, but a reinforced concrete barrier around conservative women." He called Barrett "unashamedly pro-life," saying she "embraces her faith without apology."
"You're going to shatter that barrier," Graham added. "I have never been more proud of a nominee than I am of you."
The committee will hear Thursday from opponents and supporters of Barrett, 48, a law professor and judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit chosen by President Donald Trump to fill the seat previously held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Barrett is on a fast track for Senate confirmation before Election Day.
Frustration from Democrats
Frustrated Democrats, who had been warned by Hawley and others that "attacks" on Barrett's devotion would be called out as religious bigotry, said Barrett had done nothing to alleviate their fears that she would undermine the Supreme Court's precedents on abortion rights, birth control and LGBTQ rights, such as the ability to marry.
"I'm stunned," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., after Barrett said it would be improper for her to endorse the court's 1965 holding in Griswold v. Connecticut, which involved the use of contraceptives by married couples and speaks to privacy concerns that underpin the right to abortion.
Blumenthal noted that several members of the current Supreme Court did not hesitate to endorse Griswold at their confirmation hearings, including Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. and Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito Jr., all appointed by Republican presidents.
Similarly, Barrett would not comment on the court's 2003 ruling in Lawrence v. Texas that struck laws criminalizing homosexual conduct or the court's 2015 ruling that said same-sex couples could not be denied the right to marry.
"I am surprised, and I think a lot of Americans will be scared by the idea that people who want to simply marry or have a relationship with the person they love could find it criminalized, could find marriage equality cut back," Blumenthal said, adding it would "not be an America I'd like to live in."