WASHINGTON - More than 40 Republican U.S. senators on Thursday called for President Joe Biden to aid "the transfer of aircraft and air defense systems" to Ukraine after officials quashed Poland's offer to send fighter jets with American help.
The senators said in a letter that they "strongly disagree" with the Biden administration's stance on Poland's proposal, and that the Ukrainian military is in "dire need of more lethal aid" as it fights Russia's invasion. They urged the president to work with NATO allies on providing those resources - uniting behind a step that U.S. officials worry could pull the Western alliance into war.
American officials have criticized Poland's proposal to transfer MiG-29 jets through the United States as risking escalation without significantly changing the situation in Ukraine, given that Ukraine's air force is largely intact. Asked about the senator's letter Thursday evening, White House spokesperson Sean Savett noted comments from the Pentagon and the U.S. military commander in Europe expressing those views.
The GOP lawmakers' letter increases pressure on the Biden administration to go further and underscores the party's support for major actions against the Kremlin. The White House announced a ban on Russian oil and natural gas imports this week with bipartisan support, and Congress passed a multibillion-dollar aid package for Ukraine that would provide military and humanitarian support and help NATO allies.
"Supporting Ukraine's fight for freedom against the tyrannical, lawless Russian invasion of Ukraine's sovereign territory is among the most urgent missions the West has faced in a generation," begins the senators' letter, which includes the signature of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
"We implore you to direct your Department of Defense to facilitate the transfer of aircraft, air defense systems, and other capabilities by and through our NATO partners immediately," the senators wrote.
Speaking earlier at a news conference, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, dismissed concerns about provoking Russia and said the United States should fulfill a specific request from Ukraine. "It's time . . . for (Putin) to fear what we might do," Romney said, referring to the United States and NATO.
The Pentagon on Thursday ruled out sending its Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, with a senior U.S. defense official saying the system is unfamiliar to Ukrainians and would require U.S. troops on the ground.
Poland blindsided American leaders this week by saying it would give MiG-29 jets to the United States for use in the war. In a statement, Poland said it was ready to deploy the planes to an American military facility in Germany "immediately and free of charge."
The United States quickly rejected the idea: "We do not believe Poland's proposal is a tenable one," Pentagon's spokesman John Kirby said. He said such jets "departing from a U.S./NATO base in Germany to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance."
Gen. Tod D. Wolters, the commander of U.S. European Command, took a similar view in a statement released Thursday.
"We believe the most effective way to support the Ukrainian military in their fight against Russia is to provide increased amounts of anti-tank weapons and air defense systems, which is ongoing with the international community," Wolters said in the statement.
Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday met with Polish President Andrzej Duda and sought to downplay the disagreement over the MiG-29 jets, saying the American relationship with Poland and NATO remains strong.