RICHMOND, Va. – Gun rights advocates and militia members from across the country are urging thousands of armed protesters to descend on Virginia's capital later this month to stop newly empowered Democrats from passing gun-control bills.
What began as several rural Virginia counties declaring themselves "Second Amendment sanctuaries" has jumped the state's borders and become an Internet phenomenon. Far-right websites and commenters are declaring that Virginia is the place to take a stand against what they see as a national trend of weakening gun rights.
Unlike blue bastions such as California and New York, Virginia is a former Confederate state with strong rural traditions and lax gun laws. Guns represent the strongest, reddest line against the demographic changes that have seen Old Dominion voters usher in a new era of Democratic leadership in recent elections.
And so a Nevada-based group called the Oath Keepers said it's sending training teams to help form posses and militia in Virginia. The leader of a Georgia militia called Three Percent Security Force has posted videos and calls to arms on Facebook, urging "patriots" to converge on Richmond. The right-wing YouTube "American Joe Show" warned without evidence that Virginia will cut the power grid to stop the army of protesters – one of a host of false and exaggerated rumors spreading online.
Law enforcement and public safety officials say they are monitoring the situation, including several instances of threats toward Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat. Even some gun enthusiasts expressed concern about the potential for violence at a rally planned for the state Capitol on Jan. 20. State police briefed Northam for two hours last week, according to one state official, and the governor plans to lead an all-staff meeting this week to go over increased security procedures.
The Virginia Citizens Defense League, the grass-roots organization planning the rally, said it has told the state to prepare for as many as 50,000 or even 100,000 people showing up.
Police do not dismiss those projections. But at least so far, they have not seen indications that turnout will be that high.
"Do we look at these numbers seriously? It certainly behooves us to prepare for all possibilities," Capitol Police spokesman Joe Macenka said.
Lawmakers said they have been in regular contact with state, city and Capitol police, and VCDL president Philip Van Cleave said he is keeping lines of communication open so all sides are prepared.
"Hopefully it'll not be another Charlottesville," Van Cleave said, blaming police and state planning for the violence that erupted during 2017's Unite the Right rally around a Confederate statue. Counterprotester Heather Heyer was killed when a white supremacist drove his car into a crowd of people.
Van Cleave has appealed to his supporters not to come bristling with intimidating long guns – including assault-style rifles such as the AR-15 – and politely suggested that militia members are welcome but do not need to provide security. Police will take care of that, he said, "not to mention enough citizens armed with handguns to take over a modern midsized country."
That firepower is a concern for gun-control advocates, who also plan to turn out on Jan. 20 - Martin Luther King Jr. Day - for what is a traditional day of citizen lobbying at the state Capitol.
"There's a dangerous intersection here of speech and guns, and what I think is critically important is that we don't see the sort of armed intimidation and even violence that resulted ... in Charlottesville," said Adam Skaggs, chief counsel and policy director at Giffords Law Center.
Democratic lawmakers who now control both houses of the General Assembly are considering making rules changes to limit where guns can be carried when the legislature convenes on Wednesday.
Visitors are currently allowed to bring guns onto Capitol Square and – with a concealed-weapons permit – into the Capitol itself and the adjacent Pocahontas Building. Firearms are even permitted in the House gallery, though the Senate gallery is off-limits.
The possibility of having to enforce a ban at entrances to public spaces is another uncertainty facing Capitol Police.
"We're in a wait-and-see mode," Macenka said. "It is not our job to draft these kinds of regulations. We enforce the law and we will do this to the best of our ability."