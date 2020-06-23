Gunfire in Minneapolis kills 1, wounds 11

MINNEAPOLIS – Gunmen unleashed a torrent of gunfire in a crowded block early Sunday in Minneapolis' Uptown area, killing one person and wounding 11 others in one of the city's most violent shootings in recent memory.
Police said the 11 survivors were scattered at area hospitals with "various severity levels of injuries." They said the victim who died was a man, but gave no other identifying details. All of the victims were adults.
Nor did they offer a motive for the gunfire, which apparently involved people shooting each other.
Late Sunday morning, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo called the mayhem "tragic and senseless violence."
Arradondo said he's been in touch with FBI officials in the Twin Cities for assistance in curtailing the surge in gunfire around the city. He also said help from state agencies is needed.
The chief had no word on any arrests being made or what may have been behind the gunfire. He did rule out that the death of George Floyd late last month while in police custody is not connected to Sunday morning's violence.
A police department spokesman said that police revised their victim tally throughout the night – from eight to 10 and finally, 12 – as victims were dropped off at hospitals.
The violence began about 12:37 a.m. Sunday, when police responded to reports of gunfire during a large gathering of people in the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue, according to police spokesman John Elder. He said officers arrived to find multiple victims and learned that others had left the scene in "private vehicles."
Several ambulances were summoned to the scene to care for the wounded. He said that detectives had been assigned to investigate the case, but no arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.