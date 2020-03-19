NEW YORK — Roughly half of all Americans want the U.S. government to act more aggressively to slow the spread of the coronavirus, such as banning large public gatherings and shutting down all overseas flights, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.
The poll conducted Monday and Tuesday showed public anxieties have spiked over the last two weeks as the virus has rapidly spread, infecting more than 5,890 people in the United State and killing at least 97.
The government has already barred travel from much of Europe. Many public schools have closed, and theme parks, professional sports leagues and cultural events have been suspended.
Forty-eight percent of U.S. adults now say they consider the coronavirus an "imminent threat" to the country, up 20 percentage points from a similar survey taken March 2-3.
Other poll results
The number of Americans who said the virus has already affected their work or business jumped fivefold over the past two weeks, with 46% now reporting changes at their workplace, including canceled meetings, staff shortages and decreased sales.
To help control the virus' spread, large proportions of the American public supported broad restrictions on their movements and activities.
Half of all Americans supported a government ban on large gatherings of more than a few hundred people. Forty-six percent want to shut down all overseas flights, while 44% favored closing all public schools.
In addition, 28% said the government should allow doctors to try experimental vaccines and other untested treatments immediately.