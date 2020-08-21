Harris accepts historic nomination

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday, imploring the country to elect Joe Biden president and accusing Donald Trump of failed leadership that had cost lives and livelihoods.
The first Black woman and Asian-American on a major U.S. presidential ticket, Harris summarized her life story as emblematic of the American dream on the third day of the Democratic National Convention.
"Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods," Harris said.
Former President Barack Obama told the convention Trump's failures as his successor had led to 170,000 people dead from the coronavirus, millions of lost jobs and America's reputation badly diminished in the world.
'We can do better'
The evening featured a crush of women headliners, moderators and speakers, with Harris pressing the case against Trump, speaking directly to millions of women, young Americans and voters of color, constituencies Democrats need if Biden is to defeat the Republican Trump.
"The constant chaos leaves us adrift, the incompetence makes us feel afraid, the callousness makes us feel alone. It's a lot. And here's the thing: We can do better and deserve so much more," she said.
"Right now, we have a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons. Joe will be a president who turns our challenges into purpose," she said, speaking from an austere hotel ballroom in Biden's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.
Biden leads Trump in opinion polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election, bolstered by a big lead among women voters. Throughout the convention, Democrats have appealed directly to those women voters, highlighting Biden's co-sponsorship of the landmark Violence Against Woman Act of 1994 and his proposals to bolster child care and protect family health care provisions.