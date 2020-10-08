Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will take the stage Wednesday night under extraordinary circumstances that will elevate the oft-forgotten vice presidential debate to the highest-stakes running mate matchup in years.
With President Donald Trump fresh out of the hospital but still battling the coronavirus, both Pence and Harris will have to reassure voters that they can step into the presidency if either of the septuagenarians who top the tickets become incapacitated.
A week after Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden squared off in a combative and chaotic debate, Pence and Harris will meet at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City under dramatically different circumstances. Not only have the safety precautions become stricter since at least 10 people who live or work at the White House have become infected, but the tone is expected to be more civil as well.
The debate will be divided into nine discussion categories, each lasting about 10 minutes.
Although the Trump campaign opposed it, Harris' staff won an argument to have a plexiglass shield separating her and Pence, who has tested negative for the virus that sent Trump to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for three days. The candidates will be a little more than 12 feet apart, and the moderator, Susan Page of USA Today, will also be that distance, the Commission on Presidential Debates said Monday.
Anyone who refuses to wear a mask will be "escorted out," the commission said. The first family and some of Trump's guests refused to wear masks at last week's debate.
"This VP debate will get a lot more attention than they usually do," said Charlie Black, a veteran Republican strategist. "So it's an opportunity for both candidates. I actually expect a good debate. Pence does a good job of presenting the president's case, his accomplishments and his ideas in a calm, measured manner. Harris has proved to be a good debater."
The candidates are also less likely to sling the ad hominem attacks that highlighted the Sept. 29 debate in Cleveland between Trump and Biden. Harris will have to restrain the punches she used in her own presidential run.