Harris seeks to solve migrant dilemma

NO HOME: A young boy plays with a single roller-skate as other expelled migrants sit around a gazebo in a public square in the Mexican border city of Reynosa on Wednesday, March 31. Migrants have resorted to living at the plaza as the U.S. continues to expel them after they cross the border under Title 42, a pandemic-related public order still in place and left over from the Trump administration. Lynda M. Gonzalez/Dallas Morning News/Tribune News Service