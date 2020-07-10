Harvard, MIT sue ICE to halt student visa guidelines

Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are seeking a court order to stop the U.S. from enforcing new visa guidelines that could cast international students out of the country if schools offer only online classes.
"It appears that it was designed purposefully to place pressure on colleges and universities to open their on-campus classrooms for in-person instruction this fall, without regard to concerns for the health and safety of students, instructors, and others" amid the coronavirus pandemic, Harvard President Lawrence Bacow said Wednesday in a statement.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency issued the rules Monday, barring visas for applicants studying at colleges offering only virtual instruction. Students on existing visas who want to remain in the U.S. must transfer to a school with in-person instruction or attend an institution that offers both remote and on-campus learning, according to ICE.
Harvard is seeking a temporary restraining order against the new guidelines. Presiding over the case is U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston, who ruled for Harvard in the case alleging it discriminates against Asian Americans in admissions. She scheduled a status conference for Thursday.
Colleges have begun rolling out pandemic plans for the fall semester, with many offering some form of limited in-person classes. Harvard said about 40% of students would return to its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, while all courses will be taught remotely.