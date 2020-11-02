Health department directors quitting amid threats, harassment

STRUGGLES: Kelley Vollmar, director of the Jefferson County Health Department, speaks about the struggles the department has been facing because of the public outcry over mask wearing and the different ways the department has been attempting contract tracing to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community, in her office at the Jefferson County Health Department in Hillsboro, Mo., on Sept. 28. Colter Peterson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/Tribune News Service