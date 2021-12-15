High school shooting suspect appears in court virtually, will remain in adult jail

CRUMBLEYS: Ethan Robert Crumbley, 15, charged with first-degree murder in a high school shooting, poses in a jail booking photograph taken at the Oakland County Jail in Pontiac, Mich., on Dec. 1, 2021, in a combination photograph with his parents Jennifer Lynn Crumbley and James Robert Crumbley who were taken into custody Dec. 3, 2021. Oakland County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters