As the United States reported its highest number of deaths from the novel coronavirus in a single day since mid-May, President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to press for the nation's schools to bring children into classrooms, for businesses to open and for athletes to fill stadiums.
"We've got to open up our schools and open up our businesses," Trump said at an evening news conference at the White House, adding that he wanted to see a college football season this fall. "Let them play," he said.
The president also made his latest concerted push to get students back into U.S. schools, saying "99.9%" of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic involve adults. He threatened to divert federal money from schools that do not open fully, and warned of the intellectual damage that could result if children remain at home indefinitely.
"When you sit at home in a basement looking at a computer, your brain starts to wither away," Trump said, adding that "all schools should be making plans to resume in-person classes as soon as possible."
On Wednesday, the country reported its highest number of deaths in a single day since mid-May, at nearly 1,500. The country has now seen its seven-day average of newly reported deaths remain above 1,000 for 17 consecutive days.
Georgia reported 105 deaths Wednesday, marking its second triple-digit day in a row. North Carolina reported an additional 45 deaths Wednesday, tying its highest daily number, from July 29. Texas reported 324 additional deaths from the disease COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus.
School systems across the country continue to take different approaches as the academic year begins. Some have already insisted that they will stick to virtual learning for the time being. Others have adopted a hybrid model in which students attend in-person periodically. And some school systems have opened their doors to full-time instruction, with mixed results.