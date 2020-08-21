Hillary Clinton's address Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention will in many ways mark a close to nearly four years of serving as President Donald Trump's primary foil.
Since Clinton's upset loss to Trump in 2016, many Democrats have seen her as the rightful winner - robbed by the electoral college, Russia's intervention and her own mistakes. For Trump supporters, who cheered his promises to "lock her up," Clinton remains the personification of the liberal establishment and all that Trump is fighting.
On Wednesday, Clinton cedes the role of anti-Trump to Joe Biden and the status of exciting trailblazer to Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California.
Still popular with many Democrats, blamed by others for losing in 2016 and divisive for much of the country, the first woman to head a major-party ticket serves Wednesday as a bridge to another historic first – and a warning of all that can go wrong.
"For four years, people have said to me, 'I didn't realize how dangerous he was!' 'I wish I could go back and do it over!' Or worst - 'I should have voted!' " Clinton plans to say, according to early excerpts. 'Well, this can't be another 'woulda, coulda, shoulda' election."
Had Clinton won, this convention would be a celebration of her first-term accomplishments and a rallying cry for another four years. Instead, it's a nightly siren blast against what Clinton and other Democrats call Trump's efforts to suppress votes or invite foreign interference.
"If you vote by mail, request your ballot now and send it back as soon as you can. If you vote in person, do it early," Clinton plans to say. "Bring a friend and wear a mask. Become a poll worker. Most of all, no matter what, vote."