WASHINGTON - House Democrats closed their impeachment case against Donald Trump on Thursday by linking his history of incendiary rhetoric and months-long campaign to undermine the November election to the statements of insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 - and raising the prospect of future violence without a conviction.
The rioters seeking to block the final certification of his defeat swarmed on Trump's orders, the impeachment managers argued to the Senate, leading to death and destruction, placing hundreds in and around the Capitol in harm's way, emboldening extremist factions and diminishing America's standing in the eyes of the world. Convicting Trump and barring him from ever returning to the presidency is the only way to prevent a reprise of the shocking violence, they said.
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the lead impeachment manager, put the question directly to senators who have spent years wrangling with Trump's pugilistic rhetoric and flirtations with right-wing extremism.
"Is there any political leader in this room who believes that if he is ever allowed by the Senate to get back into the Oval Office, Donald Trump would stop inciting violence to get his way?" Raskin asked.
"Would you bet the lives of more police officers on that? Would you bet the safety of your family on that? Would you bet the future of your democracy on that? If he gets back into office and it happens again, we have no one to blame but ourselves."
Trump's defense will begin at noon Friday. Although his lawyers are entitled to 16 hours of argument over two days, a spokesman said Thursday that they expect to rest their case in one day.
David Schoen, a member of Trump's defense team, said Thursday that the managers "told a story" but did not establish a link between Trump's conduct and the violent acts at the Capitol, and he said prolonging the trial was not in the nation's interest. He said the defense could present its case in four hours or less.
"They haven't in any way tied [the attack] to Donald Trump, and I think it's offensive . . . to show the tragedy that happened here that Donald Trump has condemned," he said. "I think it tears at the American people, quite frankly."
A short defense presentation could put the Senate on track to vote on Trump's conviction as soon as Saturday, particularly after key Democratic senators said they believed that the managers had proved their case against Trump and saw no need for testimony from additional witnesses.
"It doesn't appear to be necessary," said Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, who caucuses with Democrats. "The evidence speaks for itself."
As recently as last week, King and others had argued for a fuller accounting of the events surrounding the riot, especially around Trump's actions after he addressed a crowd of supporters outside the White House on Jan. 6, directed them to the Capitol, and urged them to "fight like hell."
But after roughly 10 hours of argument punctuated by archival video, graphic reconstructions and court records, most Democrats said they simply saw no need for more. Under the rules of the trial, the defense arguments are to be followed by a four-hour question-and-answer period, then a possible debate and vote on witnesses. If no witnesses are authorized, the trial would conclude after two hours of closing arguments.
"Donald Trump could certainly come and give his explanation of the day. But, otherwise, it feels like to me we're done," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. Trump last week rejected a request to testify, and Schoen gave no indication Thursday that he has changed his mind.
A final vote would follow, with 67 of 100 votes needed to convict Trump, setting up a subsequent simple-majority vote on barring him from future office.
But it remained exceedingly unlikely that the Senate would take those steps, with numerous Republican senators indicating Thursday that they remained unmoved by the Democratic managers' presentations. The arguments culminated in several plain-spoken warnings that any outcome other than conviction and disqualification invited further violence, whether by Trump or some future despot.
Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., said Trump created a "powder keg" with his false claims of a stolen election, then, on Jan. 6, "He struck a match, and he aimed it straight at this building."
"We humbly, humbly, ask you to convict President Trump," he said. "If we pretend this didn't happen, or, worse, if we let it go unanswered, who's to say it won't happen again?"