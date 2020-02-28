WASHINGTON – The House on Wednesday passed legislation that would make lynching a federal hate crime, more than 100 years since the first such measure was introduced in Congress.
H.R. 35, the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, was approved on a 410-to-4 vote. Only a handful of lawmakers – three Republicans and one independent – voted against the measure.
Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., who sponsored the legislation, said during Wednesday's floor debate that the bill will "send a strong message that violence, and race-based violence in particular, has no place in American society."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., also took to the floor to salute Rush for leading the bill and to urge members to support it.
"We cannot deny that racism, bigotry and hate still exist in America," she said, citing the 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, among other recent incidents.
The measure's passage comes after lawmakers tried to pass anti-lynching bills nearly 200 times.
The earliest such attempt came in 1900, when Rep. George Henry White, R-N.C., then the country's only black member of Congress, stood on the floor of the House and read the text of his unprecedented measure, which would have prosecuted lynchings at the federal level. The bill later died in committee.
Years later, Rep. Leonidas Dyer, R-Mo., introduced an anti-lynching measure that passed the House but was filibustered in the Senate by Southern Democrats, many of whom opposed it in the name of "states' rights."
In 2005, the Senate approved a resolution apologizing for its failure to enact anti-lynching legislation. At the time, then-Sen. Mary Landrieu, D-La., pointed to the horrific impact of the chamber's decades of inaction, declaring that "there may be no other injustice in American history for which the Senate so uniquely bears responsibility."
At least 4,742 people, mostly African Americans, were reported lynched in the United States from 1882 to 1968 in all but four states, the text of Rush's legislation notes. Ninety-nine percent of perpetrators escaped state or local punishment, it adds.
"The crime of lynching succeeded slavery as the ultimate expression of racism in the United States following Reconstruction," the measure states.
A separate version of the measure, the Justice for Victims of Lynching Act, passed the Senate last year. It was introduced by the chamber's three black senators: Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.