House passes war powers resolution to restrain Trump's military actions in Iran

EXCHANGE: White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham stands in the wings as she waits for President Donald Trump to deliver a statement in the Grand Foyer of the White House, in response to Iran firing more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops, on Wednesday, Jan. 8 in Washington, D.C. The attacks came the night before in response to the United States drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. U.S. and Iraqi sources said there were no known casualties. Pete Marovich/Abaca Press/Tribune News Service