WASHINGTON - House Democrats late Thursday appeared on track to adopt on a sprawling, more than $2 trillion package to overhaul the country's health care, education, climate, immigration and tax laws, even as Republicans sought to delay a vote on the next piece of President Joe Biden's economic agenda.
The push by Democrats marked a stark turn for Democrats after months of intense, internal wrangling, reflecting the growing sense of accord among liberals and moderates over the once-contentious spending bill. The bill's passage would notch another major milestone for Democrats just days after Biden signed into law a separate effort to invest $1.2 trillion in the nation's infrastructure.
Democrats initially hoped to adopt the measure swiftly. But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., took to the floor to deliver a marathon speech that had the effect of delaying the vote. McCarthy used the address to attack Democrats over issues including border security and Afghanistan policy, prompting jeers from Democrats, some of whom left as he spoke.
McCarthy's fiery evening speech came after Democrats attempted to bring the process to a close. Earlier in the evening, the Congressional Budget Office concluded its analysis of the package, a key step that many Democrats were waiting for. Moderate Democrats had demanded the data to assess whether their party's more than $2 trillion in new initiatives are financed in full.
The CBO analysis found that the bill would result in net increase in the deficit totaling $367 billion over the next decade. But the estimate did not include the full savings that could be achieved from some of the Democrats' revenue-raising provisions, including a plan to empower the Internal Revenue Service to recapture unpaid federal taxes. The White House has said that IRS enforcement alone could capture roughly $400 billion in additional revenue.
With that amount factored into the final estimate, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement Thursday evening that the legislation, known as the Build Back Better Act, "is fully paid for," adding that over time it would help reduce the deficit as a result of tax policies that "ask the wealthiest Americans and large corporations to pay their fair share."
The news appeared to satisfy some moderate lawmakers, who met privately with top White House officials earlier Thursday. Shortly after exiting the gathering, Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida, one of the leaders of the centrist-leaning Blue Dog Coalition, said in a statement she intended to vote for the bill despite some additional "reservations about the overall size of the legislation."
"I think we were all united around the desire to have complete information," Murphy later told reporters.
Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., another party centrist, similarly expressed optimism about the package as he told reporters he continued to review the spending data.
The late statements of supports provided a fresh jolt of good news for Democrats who had struggled for months to advance Biden's broader economic policy agenda.
"At the close of the debate, all that remains is to take up the vote - so that we can pass this legislation and achieve President Biden's vision to build back better," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, told members of her caucus earlier Thursday evening.
The roughly $2 trillion measure is vast in its scope: It aims to expand Medicare to include new hearing benefits, lower the cost of some prescription drugs for millions of seniors, provide free prekindergarten for all American children and invest new sums to combat climate change. It proposes a slew of new aid to help low-income families in greatest need, and it covers its spending through new taxes targeting millionaires as well as corporations that currently pay nothing in federal taxes.
Opening debate earlier Thursday in the House, top Democrats took to the floor to stress the popularity of the president's vast spending agenda.
"Virtually every poll on this piece of legislation has shown overwhelming support for each of the elements we are proposing," said Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., chairman of the chamber's Budget Committee, which helped craft the legislation.
Republicans, meanwhile, blasted the package, labeling it as socialism and arguing it would contribute to an existing trend of rising prices by flooding the economy with more money. Democrats contend their measure would combat inflation, aiding Americans who are struggling financially. But Rep. Jason Smith, R-Missouri, the top GOP lawmaker on the budget panel, at one point during debate shot back: "The American people aren't that stupid."
Shepherding the proposal to passage has been an uphill battle for Pelosi, who has only a three-vote advantage in the House - and a fractious caucus to keep intact. Moderates and liberals at times have warred over its spending initiatives, forcing Democrats to scale back their initial package, valued at $3.5 trillion, in dramatic fashion.
But Pelosi, Biden and other Democratic leaders helped broker an end to the stalemate over a week of tense negotiations. By Thursday morning, the developments left Pelosi ebullient that the House was on the verge of clinching a "spectacular vision for the future," adding: "It will create millions of good-paying jobs, lower families' costs and cut their taxes, while making the wealthiest few and big corporations pay their fair share."
A successful House vote Thursday would send the bill next to the Senate, where the chamber's majority leader, Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., has said he hopes to conclude consideration of the bill before Christmas. Lawmakers including Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., continue to harbor concerns about the size and scope of the bill.
Other troubles also remain, including a fight among Democrats over a provision to address state and local taxes. The House bill would raise the amount that Americans can deduct on their yearly federal returns, a plan that chiefly aids families who live in high-cost states like New York and California. But some liberals say the policy is too generous, largely benefiting wealthy Americans, in a break with the spirit of the bill.