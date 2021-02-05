WASHINGTON - The House voted largely along party lines Thursday to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her two committee assignments, a precedent-shattering move by Democrats to rebuke a Republican who has espoused extremist beliefs that she publicly renounced in part just hours before the vote.
The vote against Greene reflected deep frustration in the Democratic ranks over the Republican leadership's reluctance to take its own action to marginalize Greene, R-Ga., their desire to yoke the entire GOP to her extremism, and their anger over a lack of accountability for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
As recently as last year, Greene had been an open adherent of the QAnon ideology, a sprawling and violent web of false claims that played a role in inspiring the Capitol attack. In addition, she had made comments on social media suggesting that some mass shootings were staged by supporters of gun control, that the 9/11 attacks were orchestrated by government forces and that a Jewish cabal had sparked a deadly wildfire with a space beam.
"I don't understand what is complicated here," said House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., exhorting his colleagues to sideline Greene. "We know the result of these violent conspiracy theories. We saw that on Jan. 6. We know what it leads to. I don't ever want to see that again. And we all should make clear where we stand on this."
The vote was 230-199, with 11 Republicans voting with Democrats to strip Greene of her committees.
Greene had renounced some of her most egregious remarks on the House floor a few hours earlier, in a 10-minute speech that was more explanation than apology - one that doubled down on her attacks against the media and her political enemies while omitting some of her most recent behavior.
"These were words of the past, and these things do not represent me, they do not represent my district, and they do not represent my values," she said.
Greene said the 9/11 attacks "absolutely happened" and that school shootings are "absolutely real." She said she embraced QAnon in late 2017 out of her support for former president Donald Trump and her mistrust of government and of mainstream media sources.
"I was allowed to believe things that weren't true, and I would ask questions about them and talk about them, and that is absolutely what I regret," she said. "Because if it weren't for the Facebook posts and comments that I liked in 2018, I wouldn't be standing here today, and you couldn't point a finger and accuse me of anything wrong."
She went on to describe the uproar about her comments as a "cancel culture" attack on the free speech of conservatives: "Big media companies can take teeny, tiny pieces of words that I've said, that you have said, any of us, and can portray us as someone that we're not, and that is wrong."
It was enough remorse - first expressed behind closed doors in a House Republican conference meeting Wednesday evening - to mostly close the GOP ranks behind her ahead of Thursday's vote.
"Representative Greene has denounced her previous comments and expressed regret over those actions," said a whip memo sent to Republican lawmakers ahead of the vote, urging them to vote no. It also called the measure an "infringement upon minority rights which will have a lasting and damaging impact on the institution."
But Greene's comments Thursday did little to temper Democrats' outrage - particularly as they seized on comments she made last year during her House campaign where she refused to repudiate QAnon, as well as her ongoing efforts to raise money off the uproar. Greene said on Twitter late Wednesday that she had raised more than $330,000 from 13,000 small donors in 48 hours
Equally infuriating to Democrats were social media postings she made approving of violence against prominent Democratic politicians including former president Barack Obama, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Green did not address those postings in her Thursday remarks.
"I believe in forgiveness but in order to benefit from forgiveness, you've got to demonstrate contrition, and she has demonstrated no contrition," said Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., who added that he saw "a correlation between that type of reckless rhetoric and what we saw on Jan. 6."