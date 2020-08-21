WASHINGTON — U.S. House of Representatives Democrats on Wednesday unveiled legislation that would require same-day processing for mail-in ballots and give the cash-strapped Postal Service a $25 billion infusion while erasing changes pursued by the agency's new leader, an ally of Republican President Donald Trump.
The Democratic-led House is scheduled to vote on the legislation on Saturday, though there is little chance for passage in the Republican-led Senate. The bill would prevent the Postal Service from implementing policies to alter service levels that were in effect at the beginning of this year.
Democrats and Republicans engaged in a war of words over the legislation and the management of the Postal Service.
Democrats and other critics have accused Trump of trying to impair the Postal Service to suppress mail-in voting as he trails Democratic challenger Joe Biden in opinion polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
Ninety House Democrats urged the removal of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, saying in a letter to the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors that he had used his stewardship to "sabotage" the agency.
"DeJoy has implemented policies that have slowed delivery times to unacceptable levels and resulted in undelivered mail," the Democrats wrote.
Meanwhile, House Republican leaders urged their rank-and-file to vote against a bill they have dubbed the "USPS Conspiracy Theory Act."
Republican Rep. James Comer said DeJoy was "taking prudent steps to improve an unsustainable (USPS) business model."
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the Postal Service has enough cash on hand, including a $10 billion line of credit approved by Congress earlier this year. McEnany also said the White House is open to supporting $25 billion in funding for the U.S. Postal Service, but wants aid for Americans unemployed because of the coronavirus pandemic included.