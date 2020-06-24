Hundreds pay respects to Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Anger ebbed into grief on Monday as hundreds of mourners visited a historic church here to pay their respects to Rayshard Brooks, the latest black man to become a household name after dying at the hands of police.
Brooks' death became the latest flash point in a national movement against police brutality and racism. Hundreds trickled through Ebenezer Baptist Church on Monday to see the man who galvanized them into action lying in repose.
"Seeing his body will satisfy my soul because our souls are all connected, and I'm hope to get some peace of mind," said LaToya Spikes, who was the first in line to enter the church. She has spent many restless nights thinking about Brooks' death. "All I see is his face and hear his name. It's been very uneasy."
Brooks, 27, was fatally shot by a white police officer after a DUI stop at an Atlanta Wendy's on June 12. The hearse carrying Brooks bore his name and photo on its windows with a message that he was "Killed in Atlanta, Georgia 2020" over the image of a police badge.
Inside the church, Brooks lay in a gold coffin, wearing a white suit with a gold tie, gold pocket square and glasses and shoes encrusted in gold.
Upbeat music played on the speakers as his relatives and loved ones sat in the front row of the pews and near the altar. Brooks's widow, Tomika Miller, wore a wide-brimmed white hat and dress with golden flowers on the back and a photo of her and her late husband printed on the front.
Spikes, a 40-year-old Atlanta native who now lives 20 miles south in Fayetteville, Ga., said rising activism against police brutality in recent years exposed deep racial divisions in American society that could no longer be ignored. Wary of protests that could turn violent, she took her 12-year-old daughter Morgan to the Wendy's, which was burned down and has turned into a memorial for Brooks, and to the viewing. Spikes wanted her daughter to see history unfold.
Some people endured periodic downpours on a stormy day to view Brooks's body, entering the church dripping wet. Across the street, vendors sold Black Lives Matter shirts and passersby signed a seven-foot-tall sympathy card made of poster board.