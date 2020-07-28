Hurricane Douglas was moving perilously close to the shores of Hawaii on Sunday and may make landfall in one or more of the islands by Monday morning. Damaging winds, flooding from heavy rains, as well as pounding surf and a coastal storm surge are likely across the entire island chain.
The worst effects are expected to be across Kauai, Maui and Oahu as the storm's center moves west-northwest on a possible collision course with the state. The National Weather Service warned Sunday morning that the wind threat to Maui and Kauai, in particular, have increased from previous forecasts.
By Sunday night Eastern time, Douglas was forecast to be sitting just north of Oahu as a hurricane with sustained winds of 80 to 85 mph. If it makes landfall there or on another Hawaii island as a hurricane, it would become the third storm to do so in the modern history of the state.
"Douglas will pass dangerously close to, or over, the islands today and tonight, bringing a triple threat of hazards, including but not limited to damaging winds, flooding rainfall, and dangerously high surf, especially along east facing shores." wrote the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in an advisory late-morning Hawaii time.
As of 8 p.m. Eastern time, Douglas was about 100 miles due east from Honolulu and 50 miles north of Maui.
Hurricane warnings were up for Kauai, Maui and Oahu.
The storm had weakened slightly Sunday morning, with peak winds down to 85 mph, but remained a Category 1 hurricane. Some additional slow weakening is predicted as the storm passes near or over the Hawaiian Islands, the Hurricane Center said.
No hurricane on record has passed along Douglas' current course. If Douglas makes landfall on Oahu, it will be the first hurricane recorded to have done so.