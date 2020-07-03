AUSTIN, Texas ) — As cases of the coronavirus surge in Texas, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says he is done listening to the country's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
On Fox News Tuesday, Patrick accused Fauci of being wrong "every time, on every issue," but Patrick did not offer any evidence.
"I don't need his advice anymore," Patrick told host Laura Ingraham. "We will listen to a lot of science. We will listen to a lot of doctors. And Gov. Abbott, myself and other state leaders will make the decision. No thank you, Dr. Fauci."
His statement comes as new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Texas have soared to record levels. In a Tuesday hearing, Fauci made a grim projection that the country's daily case count could more than double if "this does not turn around."
Fauci raised specific concerns with four states – Florida, Texas, California and Arizona – that he said account for more than half of the country's new infections. States that start to open again need to follow safety guidelines that have been "very carefully laid out," Fauci told senators.
"What we've seen in several states are different iterations of that, perhaps maybe in some, going too quickly and skipping over some of the checkpoints," he said during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee.
Fauci did not specifically name Texas, which was in the first wave of states to begin lifting coronavirus restrictions on businesses. The reopening began before Texas had fully driven the virus into decline or met its own goals for testing. New cases began to rise in June.