Illinois gun shop owners weigh in on blocked state weapons ban

BAN BLOCKED: Roger Krahl, president of RGuns, left, gives information to Zack Johnson about an RGuns-brand TRR15 model rifle at Krahl's gun store on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Carpentersville, Illinois. A federal judge for the Southern District of Illinois issued an injunction Friday, blocking enforcement of the state’s January ban on military-style firearms. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune