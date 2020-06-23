Impeaching Barr a 'waste of time,' says top Democrat probing political meddling

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — U.S. Attorney General William Barr deserves to be impeached over the firing of a federal prosecutor whose office had been investigating President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, but the effort would be a "waste of time," a leading Democratic lawmaker said on Sunday.
Jerrold Nadler, the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee chairman who helped lead the Trump impeachment hearings last year, told CNN's "State of the Union" that the Republican-led Senate would block any effort to sanction Barr.
"He certainly deserves impeachment. But again, that's a waste of time because the Republicans in the Senate won't look at that," Nadler said.
A Justice Department spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.
The firing of Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, was the latest in a series of moves by Barr that critics say aim to benefit Trump politically and undermine the independence of the Justice Department.
Nadler's Sunday comments underscore the challenges Democrats face in trying to rein in Barr with a Senate dominated by Republicans who are wary of criticizing Trump before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Nadler said his panel would nonetheless investigate Trump's firing of Berman on Saturday after an extraordinary standoff over the independence of one of the country's most important federal prosecutor's office.
Berman has not shied from taking on figures in Trump's orbit and had been investigating his private lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.