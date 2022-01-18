In a Texas synagogue, a peaceful ending to 11 hours of terror

COLLEYVILLE, Texas - Rabbi Charlie had spoken just the previous Saturday about how hard it is now. Life seemed overwhelming, he said in his last sermon before the man came into the synagogue and changed everything.
"We are living through a challenging time," Charles Cytron-Walker told members of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. "We don't always know how to cope. . . . There's a lot of fear and there's a lot of uncertainty."
But the Jewish people had been here before, the rabbi said, and had always endured.
"They've been enslaved and they are watching plague after plague," he said. "Imagine . . . watching the world get turned upside down – time and time again. It would have been amazing to experience - and terrifying."
On Saturday, the call came into Colleyville police at 10:41 a.m. Emergency at the synagogue. A man came into the sanctuary during Sabbath services and took hostages.
The terror was broadcast to worshipers at the Reform Jewish synagogue in a suburb of 26,000 people, northeast of Fort Worth, and to anyone else around the world live on Facebook. And as the intruder lashed out at Jews and Israel and America, in Colleyville and Dallas and Washington, the American machinery of counterterror switched from Ready to Go.
Police swarmed the area, cordoned off the neighborhood, evacuated people from nearby homes, and set up a command center to coordinate more than 200 law enforcement officers who arrived from nearby cities, from around Texas, and, with startling speed, from Quantico, Va. The FBI's Hostage Rescue Team scrambled and put more than 60 people on the ground in Colleyville in a few hours.
There weren't many people inside the synagogue when the man, identified Sunday by the FBI as Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a resident of Great Britain, walked in and turned life upside down. Most congregants were in their own homes on Zoom, prevented by the pandemic from gathering in one room and embracing each other and their traditions of worship.
The 4 hostages
Those who came to the building - now Akram's four hostages - included an elderly man in fragile health, two other congregants and their leader, Cytron-Walker, whom the temple had hired in 2006, two years after it opened its own building, seven years after a group of 25 families who had tired of traveling half an hour or more to the nearest synagogue decided to build their own community.
And now, one more person in the building, this stranger, threatening violence, and, according to law enforcement officials, brandishing a gun and what he said were explosives.
Akram entered Beth Israel by knocking on a glass door and pretending to be looking for shelter, he said on the live stream of the morning service.
Akram said he liked Rabbi Charlie. "I can see they're good guys," he said on the live stream, apparently speaking with negotiators. "They let me in. I didn't look nice. They let me in. I said, 'Is this a night shelter?' and they let me in. And they gave me a cup of tea. So I do feel bad."
Akram had come from across the ocean, arriving at New York's John F. Kennedy airport on Dec. 29, according to law enforcement officials, and he said he had spent 16 hours somewhere in the synagogue's area, "walking around with what I have in my bag, and with my ammo." If he'd been confronted by a police officer, he said, "he was gonna die. . . . He would have gotten shot in the head, straight away."
Close to Forth Worth
Akram chose this place, according to people who heard him on the live stream, because it appeared to be the closest assemblage of Jews to a federal facility in Fort Worth where an American-educated Pakistani convicted terrorist is serving an 86-year sentence for shooting at U.S. soldiers and FBI agents.
Akram wanted Aafia Siddiqui released. He wanted to see her, after which, he said, he and she - "my sister," he called her, though her relatives say they were not related - would rise together to Jannah, the Muslim paradise where the faithful are taken after Judgment Day.
Akram knew what he was doing was extreme, maybe even irrational. "Either there's something wrong with me or there's something wrong with America," he said at one point.
At another juncture, he insisted that "I'm not a sociopath. I have feeling. I have emotion. I'm human. I bleed."
On social media, on TV, millions followed the thin reports, clicking on bits of audio from the Facebook feed, listening to security experts speculate about what negotiators might be doing to win release of the hostages, trying to make sense of what was happening in an unseen sanctuary.
On the Zoom screen, the rabbi had posted a prayer: "My God, guard my speech from evil and my lips from deception. Before those who slander me, I will hold my tongue; I will practice humility."
At the synagogue, things were not going well. "In the last hour of our hostage crisis, the gunman became increasingly belligerent and threatening," Cytron-Walker said in a statement released late Sunday. He credited the training he'd had for helping him know how to act and when to flee.
Shortly after 9 p.m., the remaining three hostages emerged from the building.
At 9:15 p.m., a side fire door at Beth Israel opened, and under the harsh white lights that police had trained on the building, a man poked his head out, his handgun preceding him out the door.
As a dog barked, several men in camouflage crept closer to the building. Shots rang out, then a big blast. At the security perimeter, police shouted to reporters to hit the ground.
At Beth Israel, there was a lull, then more shots. Then silence. And after a minute, an armored police vehicle began to pull back from the house of worship.
Akram was dead.