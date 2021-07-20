In wake of collisions, Navy revamps surface officer training in San Diego

TRAINING: Lt. Davis Chandler, left, and Lt. Daniel Ye, center, instructors assigned to Maritime Skills Training Center Pacific, conduct a practical scenario in a Navigation, Seamanship, and Shiphandling Trainer on June 13, in San Diego. MSTCPAC, established in October 2020, conducts hands-on seamanship and navigation training as part of the revamped Surface Warfare Officer Training Pipeline. Mass Communication Spc. 1st Class Julio Rivera/U.S. Navy