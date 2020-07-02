WASHINGTON – White House officials were first informed in early 2019 of intelligence reports that Russia was offering bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. and coalition military personnel in Afghanistan, but the information was deemed sketchy and in need of additional confirmation, according to people familiar with the matter.
Several discussions were held with members of the National Security Council staff on the reports, which had been flagged as potentially significant and that came at a time of growing tensions between Russia and the United States. Instructions were given to the intelligence community and the U.S. Central Command, one person familiar with the briefings said, to "find out more" about the bounty reports before proposing that any action be taken.
Intelligence provided by captured Afghan militants suggested that the bounty operation was in existence as far back as 2018, according to three individuals familiar with the matter, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the subject's sensitivity.
Senior members of President Donald Trump's national security team indicated that they were not aware of the early intelligence, suggesting that it was mainly reviewed by lower-level officials.
It was unclear whether John Bolton, the White House national security adviser at the time, relayed information about that initial intelligence directly to Trump. Asked about it through an aide, Bolton said he had no comment.
Later, Bolton wrote on Twitter: "If reports that Russia offered bounty payments to Taliban forces for killing Americans in Afghanistan are true, it's tantamount to an attack on Americans directly. At a minimum, we must consider strong economic sanctions as part of a comprehensive response."
The White House's awareness of the intelligence in 2019 was first reported by The Associated Press.
Intelligence analysts believe that the bounties resulted in the deaths of three Marines killed in April 2019 when the vehicle they were traveling in was blown up just outside Bagram, the main U.S. air base in Afghanistan, according to four people familiar with the matter.