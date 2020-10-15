Interview: Pelosi punches back on stimulus strategy

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., defended her strategy on economic relief legislation in a fiery television interview Tuesday evening, repeatedly punching back at CNN host Wolf Blitzer as he questioned why she wouldn't take a $1.8 trillion deal offered by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
"There are Americans who are being evicted from their homes, they can't pay the rent. Many Americans are waiting in food lines for the first time in their lives," Blitzer said as he opened the interview. "Can you look them in the eye, Madame Speaker, and explain why you don't want to accept the president's latest stimulus offer?"
"I hope you'll ask the same question of Republicans about why they don't really want to meet the needs of the American people," Pelosi replied.
"We represent these people, I have for over 30 years represented my constituents, I know what their needs are, I listen to them," she said. "And their needs are not addressed in the president's proposal. So when you say to me, 'Why don't you accept theirs' – why don't they accept ours?"
Blitzer interrupted Pelosi to argue that people need the money right now. He brought up Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, both of whom have suggested Pelosi should take the deal on the table.
"Honest to God, really? I can't get over it. Because Andrew Yang, he's lovely. Ro Khanna, he's lovely. They're not negotiating this situation. They have no idea of the particulars," Pelosi said.
"I don't know why you're always an apologist and many of your colleagues are apologists for the Republican position," Pelosi said. "Ro Khanna, that's nice. That isn't what we're going to do."
"Don't let the perfect be the enemy of the good," Blitzer told Pelosi.
"I will not let the wrong be the enemy of the right," Pelosi said.
"What's wrong with $1.8 trillion?" Blitzer asked.
"Do you have any idea what the difference is between the spending that they have in their bill and we have in our bill?" Pelosi said, outlining benefits such as child care that are absent from the GOP proposal.
"With all due respect, you really don't know what you're talking about," she told Blitzer.