Isaias regains hurricane strength

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tropical Storm Isaias regained hurricane strength Monday evening as it approached the coast of the Carolinas, with landfall expected late Monday night somewhere between Myrtle Beach and Wilmington.
The Category 1 hurricane will move north-northeastward up the Interstate 95 corridor through central North Carolina late Monday and early Tuesday, bringing heavy rainfall and potentially damaging wind.
The National Weather Service said in an 8 p.m. update Monday that the area is also in a "tornado threat period," with tornado watches already in effect in southeastern North Carolina counties.
Minor to moderate flooding is expected from the storm, said the NWS.
The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane warning for the coast from South Santee River in South Carolina to Surf City in North Carolina.
As of 8 p.m., the storm was moving north-northeast at 16 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.
The top winds from Isaias will be found on the east side of the storm near the coast, in Wilmington, Elizabethtown, Jacksonville, New Bern and Plymouth, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. The weather service has issued a "storm surge warning" for parts of Pamlico and Albemarle sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico rivers, and for the Outer Banks from Oregon Inlet to Virginia.
But the heaviest rain will fall farther west, along and east of Interstate 95, where 4 to 6 inches are likely. New Bern is expected to receive half as much rain as Raleigh, and the Outer Banks may see less than an inch, according to the weather service.
The combination of gusty winds and soaking rains will inundate roads and bring down trees, making travel difficult and resulting in power outages, state officials warn.
"And remember, never drive through flooded roads," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said during a news briefing Monday afternoon. "As little as 18 inches can sweep a car away. We’ve lost too many lives after these storms because of people trying to drive through water."