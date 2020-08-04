Deborah Birx, the physician overseeing the White House coronavirus response, warned Sunday that the United States had entered a "new phase" of the pandemic and urged people to take extreme health precautions as infections and deaths rise sharply throughout the country.
"I want to be very clear: What we're seeing today is different from March and April," Birx told CNN's "State of the Union," noting that cases were increasing in rural and urban areas. "It is extraordinarily widespread."
Birx did not rule out an estimate from former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb that virus deaths could top 300,000 by the end of the year, saying "anything is possible." Such an outcome would be far less likely, Birx said, if people practiced social distancing and avoided large gatherings.
Birx has faced mounting criticism over her handling of the coronavirus response after The New York Times reported last month that her optimistic outlook on the pandemic's trajectory helped justify reopening decisions that preceded new outbreaks.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Sunday that she did not have confidence in Birx.
"I think the president is spreading disinformation about the virus, and she is his appointee," Pelosi said in response to a question from ABC News's Martha Raddatz. "So I don't have confidence there, no."
Birx defended her decisions in responding to the crisis.
"I have tremendous respect for the speaker. I have tremendous respect for her long dedication to the American people," she told CNN, before adding that she has "never been called Pollyannaish or nonscientific or nondata-driven."
Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, have warned 20 states in the Sun Belt, the Midwest and the Pacific Northwest that the virus spread is accelerating within their borders. While Birx said mitigation efforts have helped in some places, she stressed that people need to practice strict social distancing and wear masks. Birx also raised concerns about the virus spreading within multigenerational households, urging people in those settings to "really consider" wearing masks inside their homes.
Birx's remarks came as the U.S. economy fails to build on signs that it had started to recover, and as millions of Americans continue to wait for an economic relief package that would restore their expired unemployment benefits.
Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made clear in separate interviews Sunday that they remain far apart on a deal. Pelosi said the administration continued to resist a public health strategy to attack the virus. Mnuchin defended the administration's response and said Democrats' demand for $1 trillion in new state and local aid was a non-starter.
The stalled negotiations followed another week of grim signs for the country's pandemic response. The seven-day average for new coronavirus-related deaths rose in nearly half of states over the past week, pushing the national death toll past 150,000 and prompting health experts to warn that the trend was unlikely to reverse anytime soon.
Nationwide, the daily coronavirus death toll exceeded 1,000 for the sixth day in a row on Saturday, according to The Washington Post's data. The reported number of deaths on Sunday was 478 as of 8 p.m.
With the new academic year starting soon in many communities, Birx also suggested that schools avoid in-person instruction in places where infections are rising – a departure from recent demands by Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos that schools reopen fully in the fall.
"If you have high caseload and active community spread – just like we're asking people not to go to bars, not to have household parties, not to create large spreading events, we're asking people to distance-learn at this moment so we can get this epidemic under control," Birx said.