WASHINGTON - Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's U.S. Supreme Court nominee, on Tuesday defended her past legal representation of Guantanamo Bay detainees and rejected Republican accusations that she had been lenient as a judge in child pornography cases.
On a contentious second day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing that lasted about 13 hours, Jackson pledged to be an independent jurist who would not inject her own views into rulings as Democratic senators rallied to her defense.
Several Republican senators focused their queries on child pornography, accusing Jackson of giving lenient sentences to offenders. Jackson rejected this, saying that in most of these cases she delivered sentences consistent with or higher than the recommendations of probation officers. In each such case, she said, "I did my duty to hold the defendants accountable."
Jackson said that as a mother herself, she has found the cases involving sexual crimes against children particularly harrowing. "These are the cases that wake you up at night because you're seeing the worst of humanity," Jackson said.
Jackson also said her past legal representation of detainees at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, was consistent with American values of fairness.
Nominated by Biden in February to become the first Black woman to serve on the nation's top judicial body, Jackson has served since last year as a federal appellate judge after eight years as a federal district court judge.
Her confirmation would not change the court's ideological balance - a 6-3 conservative majority - but would let Biden freshen its liberal bloc with a 51-year-old justice who could serve for decades in the lifetime post. Biden nominated Jackson to succeed retiring liberal Justice Stephen Breyer.
With a simple majority needed for confirmation and the Senate divided 50-50 between the parties, she would get the job if Democrats remain united in the vote.