The Japan government is considering making the vaccine for the novel coronavirus available free of charge to all those who wish to be vaccinated against it.
By covering the cost of vaccination with public funds, the government hopes to reduce the fatality rate and the risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus. The government plans to compile an interim report on the vaccinations by the end of this month.
The government is arranging to use reserve funds to cover the entire cost of the vaccines at public expense. Municipalities are expected to be made responsible for administering the vaccine.
When the new strain of influenza broke out in 2009, those who were immunized, except for people on low incomes, had to pay 3,600 yen (about $33) for one shot and 6,150 yen for two shots. The coronavirus is considered to have a high fatality rate and there is a high risk of developing severe symptoms, so the government will shoulder the cost of vaccination to allow as many members of the public as possible to be vaccinated.
The government aims to secure enough doses for the entire country in the first half of next year, and has secured an agreement to supply the vaccine from overseas pharmaceutical companies, including major British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca PLC.