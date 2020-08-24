Japan puts elderly, medical workers at top of vaccine list

The government's task force on the novel coronavirus has recommended that the elderly and people with health conditions - two groups at high risk of becoming seriously ill if infected - as well as medical workers should be inoculated first if COVID-19 vaccinations are in practical use.
The suggestion was included in the task force's proposal announced Friday. The government plans to compile a report soon on how to implement vaccinations.
According to the World Health Organization, 30 kinds of vaccines are under clinical trials around the world as of Thursday. Efforts to possess vaccines have intensified in countries around the world.
The Japanese government has secured a basic agreement with British drugmaker AstraZeneca PLC and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. to receive at least 120 million doses of a vaccine if either company succeeds in developing one.
The government aims at early vaccinations for the general public but wants to set the priority in advance to avoid confusion. This is in consideration of the supply and inoculation system even if a vaccine is secured.
In the task force meeting, its members agreed that the priority should be given to elderly people and people with chronic diseases - such as diabetes or heart and respiratory ailments - and medical professionals such as doctors and nurses who are directly involved in the treatment of infected people.
The task force continues to discuss whether such priority should also be given to paramedics and public health officials who may come into contact with infected people, on top of nursing care facility staff and expectant mothers.
At the time of the spread of the new strain of influenza in 2009, the government enacted a special law to enable it to conclude contracts with manufacturers to compensate for losses incurred by imported vaccines.
For the novel coronavirus, the government is considering measures including legislation.