Jobless aid set to expire; Senate GOP consider temporary extension

WASHINGTON – Senate Republicans and the Trump administration on Thursday began moving on a temporary extension of expanded unemployment insurance - confronting significant pressure to keep that temporary financial lifeline while negotiations on a broader coronavirus relief bill continued to flounder and senators left Washington for the weekend.
But the short-term efforts pushed by Republicans ran swiftly into Democratic resistance as top leaders chastised Senate GOP leaders and the administration for waiting to offer their proposal until just days before the additional jobless aid expires.
After a two-hour meeting that stretched into the night, the chief negotiators – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows – made clear that they remained at an impasse.
Administration officials said they proposed a temporary extension of the expanded unemployment insurance, but Democrats rejected that offer.
'Very far apart' on a long-term deal
"We made progress on certain issues; we're still very far apart," Mnuchin said. "We made a proposal for a short-term deal, and as of now they've repeated they don't want to do that."
In their own remarks after the meeting, Democrats questioned the utility of a temporary extension if there would be no broader agreement. Schumer and Pelosi accused Republicans and the administration officials of not grasping the "gravity" of the crisis.
"What is a one-week extension good for?" Pelosi said. "A one-week extension is good if you have a bill and you're working it out, the details."
The rapid shift in strategy from Republicans reflected the immense pressure that GOP senators had face as the expanded jobless benefits are set to expire Friday. On Thursday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., took procedural steps to set up a legislative path to swiftly pass any short-term extension of jobless benefits should there be a plan that could pass the Senate.
At his news conference on Thursday, President Donald Trump reiterated that he would support a "temporary extension of expanded unemployment benefits," and pined for some solution to deal with a federal eviction moratorium that expired last week.
Earlier Thursday, as they left a party lunch, GOP senators appeared to be coalescing around a proposal drafted by Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Mike Braun, R-Ind., that would continue the expanded jobless benefits at $200 per week or an amount roughly two-thirds of an individual's average wage, rather than the current $600-per-week increase approved by Congress in March. The Republicans' plan was not finalized.
Before he met with Democrats, Meadows told reporters that Trump would support a one-week extension of unemployment benefits at $600, an approach rejected by Democratic leaders as a "stunt."
Meadows and Mnuchin have also expressed alarm about letting the unemployment benefit expire altogether.
"I think there is a sensitivity to the cliff that we're facing," Sen. Lisa Murkowsk, R-Alaska, told reporters Thursday.
Changing the benefit to $200 a week
The move by McConnell, senators said, was primarily meant to try to break the Senate's logjam over not only the expiring benefits but on a broader relief package meant to address the ongoing economic and public health crisis imposed by the novel coronavirus. The proposal by Johnson and Braun is slightly less generous than Senate Finance Committee Chair Chuck Grassley's, R-Iowa, initial proposal on unemployment, released Monday.
The CARES Act approved by Congress in March gave every person on unemployment a $600-per-week bonus on top of their typical state unemployment allocation, but the additional federal benefit expires Friday. The Johnson-Braun proposal would gives states the option to extend that benefit at $200 per week instead of $600.
It also allows states to switch to a complicated wage replacement scheme in which the state and federal government would provide a replacement of two-thirds of what the worker was making before losing his or her job.
Democrats continued to scoff and reject the Republicans' latest play, noting that the emerging plan from the GOP on temporary jobless benefits was less generous than what had been included in a bigger, $1 trillion Senate Republican plan released this week.
"The bottom line is very simple," Schumer said. "This new proposal moves things even backward. Instead of a 30% cut from what people are getting, it's a 33% cut. And we all know that the proposal that is in existence now has kept millions out of poverty."
Earlier, McConnell and Schumer exchanged the most biting criticism yet of each other's coronavirus relief proposals - clouding the prospects of even a short-term deal. The political acrimony also came as statistics released Thursday showed that the U.S. economy shrank 9.5% from April to June - the largest quarterly decline since the government began publishing the data seven decades ago.
But the discouraging economic figures did little to move the needle in Congress; senators instead consumed themselves with partisan bickering and political theater.
Political banter and maneuvering
A trio of conservative senators, led by Johnson, took to the floor to try to unanimously pass his temporary unemployment insurance proposal.
That effort from Republicans was summarily blocked by Schumer, who led a group of Democrats to try to unanimously pass the $3 trillion Democratic coronavirus plan that the House cleared in May. That, too, was blocked - this time by Republicans.
The procedural shenanigans were not meant to enact policy, but rather to help further the political blame game as Congress prepared to leave town without an agreement. And a pair of dueling speeches on the Senate floor from its top two leaders also appeared to be aimed at setting up political blame as Congress remained on the cusp of failure to reach a deal as expanded jobless benefits for about 20 millions Americans were set to expire.
One Republican pollster, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to freely discuss private conversations, said there is growing alarm among GOP lawmakers about the political consequences of letting the unemployment benefits lapse.
The approaching deadline amounts to a financial cliff for consumers that could send the economy reeling. Republicans have increasingly talked up a potential short-term extension of the jobless benefits as negotiations continue on a larger deal, but Democrats - who have had a comprehensive plan since May - have refused that option.
In a floor speech earlier Thursday, McConnell criticized the $3 trillion Democratic plan as a "totally unserious proposal" and accused Democratic leaders of refusing to allow their rank-and-file members to engage in discussions with Republicans. But McConnell has largely extricated himself from the primary negotiations on the next phase of coronavirus legislation as internal divisions among Republicans weaken his leverage.
McConnell was followed by Schumer, who noted that the majority leader said that about 20 GOP senators are expected to oppose any plan and that Republicans had wasted precious time in responding to the pandemic, which has killed more than 150,000 people in the United States.
"The House speaker moves the goal posts while the Democratic leader hides the football," McConnell said Thursday morning. "They won't engage when the administration tries to discuss our comprehensive plan. They won't engage when the administration floats a narrower proposal. They basically won't engage, period."
Schumer said Republicans "dithered for months" and then released a "half-baked, halfhearted proposal of half-measures." He also noted that the main negotiations were among him, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Meadows and Mnuchin - and not McConnell.
"I would remind him, he refuses to go into the room when Speaker Pelosi, Secretary Mnuchin, Chief of Staff Meadows and I sit in there," Schumer said. "Once again, Senator McConnell engages in 'Alice in Wonderland' tactics and speeches and words. What he says is exactly the opposite of what is true."