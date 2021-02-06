Johnson & Johnson seeks emergency FDA authorization for single-shot vaccine

WASHINGTON - Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson submitted its single-shot coronavirus vaccine to U.S. regulators Thursday afternoon for emergency use authorization after the vaccine was shown to be robustly effective against illness in a global trial - and especially at preventing severe disease and death.
The submission is "a pivotal step toward reducing the burden of disease for people globally and putting an end to the pandemic," Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer of Johnson & Johnson, said in a statement. If the vaccine receives regulatory clearance by the Food and Drug Administration, it would be the third authorized vaccine in the United States.
Stoffels said the company would be ready to ship doses immediately upon authorization but did not specify the number - which government officials have told The Washington Post could be in the single-digit millions.
If the vaccine follows the same trajectory as the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines that were authorized late last year, an expert panel of advisers to the FDA would consider the data at a full-day meeting near the end of this month. The FDA is guided by that panel's deliberations. For the other vaccines, it acted within a day of the advisory committee meeting.
Johnson & Johnson has committed to delivering 100 million doses by the end of June but has not been specific about how many doses could be shipped each month.
The easier logistics of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which can be stored at refrigerator temperatures for months and requires only one shot, would make it a welcome addition amid the drive to accelerate vaccinations as variants loom that can elude some immunity.