Johnson & Johnson seeks emergency FDA authorization for single-shot vaccine

VACCINATION: Residents are seen being screened before moving on to receive their COVID-19 vaccination shot at Okkodo High School in Dededo on Tuesday. Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson is seeking approval for a single-shot coronavirus vaccine from U.S. regulators for emergency use authorization after the vaccine was shown to be robustly effective against illness in a global trial - and especially at preventing severe disease and death. Dontana Keraskes/The Guam Daily Post