Judge gives Kentucky AG 2 extra days to release Breonna Taylor grand jury recording

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A judge gave Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron until noon Eastern time Friday to release grand jury recordings in the Breonna Taylor case after he asked for a longer delay.
After Cameron agreed to release an audio recording of the grand jury hearing that resulted in the indictment of one of three officers involved in the shooting death of Taylor, he asked for a week delay – until next Wednesday – so his office could redact the names and information about witnesses.
Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith said Wednesday that Cameron could produce the recording Friday with personal information about witnesses, including names and personal identifiers of any minor children, omitted. An unredacted copy was supposed to be filed under seal for the court.
The order to release the recording was part of proceedings in the criminal case against former Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Brett Hankison. Hankison was indicted last week by a grand jury with three counts of wanton endangerment. The charges were in response to bullets he fired that went into a neighboring apartment, which was occupied by three people.
Protesters in Louisville and around the country were shocked and outraged that none of the three officers involved in the shooting death of 26-year-old Taylor was charged directly in her death.