The judge in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse said on Friday he would instruct the jury they can consider the prosecution's argument that the teenager provoked an encounter with one of two men he fatally shot during protests in Wisconsin last year.
The ruling is a boost for prosecutors because it opens the door for them to argue that Rittenhouse was the aggressor, which would raise the bar for the teenager's effort to convince the jury that he acted in self-defense.
The decision comes after nearly two weeks of testimony that included considerable evidence supporting the teen's argument that he fired after being attacked.
Ahead of the trial, some legal experts told Reuters that prosecutors faced a formidable challenge in bringing a successful prosecution.
"Now it's a fair fight," said Patrick Cafferty, a criminal defense attorney in Wisconsin, referring to the lift the ruling would give the prosecution. "Without that instruction they would have zero chance."
Rittenhouse, 18, is charged in the killing of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020. The shootings took place during sometimes violent protests that followed the police shooting and wounding of a Black man, Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty.
Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney James Kraus showed grainy drone video of the Rosenbaum shooting as he argued that Rittenhouse raised his AR-15-style rifle shortly before the encounter and pointed it at some people, including another man, Joshua Ziminski, who fired a gunshot in the air.
"The simple argument is there's plenty of evidence that the state has brought in that he raised his gun," Kraus said. "We have evidence of provocation.
Rittenhouse testified earlier this week that Ziminski pointed a gun at him as he approached the parking lot where the Rosenbaum shooting happened
Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder stepped down from the bench to watch the video on a TV with Rittenhouse standing close behind him leaning in and looking on. The judge agreed the issue should be up the jury to decide.
"It's the jury's case and I think they should make the critical decisions," Schroeder said. "My decision will be to submit the case to the jury with the provocation instruction and you can argue the strength or lack of strength of the evidence."
The shootings, which took place against a backdrop of days of rioting and arson, have divided the United States. Supporters of Rittenhouse saying he was justified in defending himself, while critics say he was a vigilante who illegally possessed a firearm and inserted himself into a violent situation.