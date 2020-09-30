Judge temporarily blocks changes at Postal Service

PHILADELPHIA — A federal judge in Philadelphia granted a request on Monday to block changes to the U.S. Postal Service that have slowed mail deliveries, citing the potential for "irreparable harm" as large numbers of voters prepare to cast ballots by mail.
Judge Gerald McHugh of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's decision to eliminate extra transportation and overtime, as well as remove mail processing equipment, have posed a threat to states' abilities to conduct a fair election.
The Postal Service's "ability to fulfill its mission during a presidential election taking place in the midst of a public health crisis is vital," McHugh wrote in his 87 pages of remarks following Thursday's three-hour hearing at Philadelphia's federal courthouse. "The record in this case strongly supports the conclusion that irreparable harm will result unless its ability to operate is assured."
'A major victory'
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro led the lawsuit, which named DeJoy and Robert Duncan, chairman of the USPS board of governors. The suit was joined by Delaware; California; the District of Columbia; Maine; Massachusetts, and North Carolina. In total, attorneys general from more than 20 states have sued DeJoy over the changes.
"This is a major victory and confirms – for every senior who has not received their timely shipment of prescription drugs and every voter who needs the reliable delivery of their mail-in ballots – that Postmaster General DeJoy was making false promises," Shapiro said in a statement. "The Postal Service cannot make random, negative changes that affect Pennsylvanians' daily lives, and the court is helping to ensure that everyone has full faith in the Postal Service at this critical time."
The order marks the fourth such federal court ruling this month. On Sept. 17, Stanley A. Bastian, chief judge of the Eastern District of Washington state, was the first to grant the injunction, blocking DeJoy's limits on delivery trips and decommissioning of sorting machines across the country.