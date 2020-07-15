ATLANTA — A federal judge on Monday struck down Georgia's anti-abortion law approved by the General Assembly last year, calling it unconstitutional.
District Judge Steve C. Jones wrote in his ruling that the law – which would have outlawed most abortions once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity, or about six weeks into a pregnancy – violated a woman's constitutional right to access to the procedure as established by the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade.
"It is in the public interest, and is this court's duty, to ensure constitutional rights are protected," Jones wrote.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia sued the state on behalf of abortion advocates and providers. It argued that the law Gov. Brian Kemp signed last year, known as House Bill 481, was unconstitutional.
Jones agreed, writing that "the constitutional liberty of the woman to have some freedom to terminate her pregnancy" is inhibited by the law.
As a result of his ruling, Jones wrote, "the state of Georgia's abortion laws that were in effect prior to the passage of H.B. 481 remain in effect."
Under current Georgia law, passed by the Legislature in 2012, abortions are allowed through 20 weeks of gestation, or about 22 weeks of pregnancy.