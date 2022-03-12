WASHINGTON - Since the U.S. government first marshaled its historic economic response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Justice Department has uncovered a vast array of alleged fraud, resulting in charges and investigations involving more than $8 billion in federal aid.
The figures, revealed by the agency on Thursday, prompted the DOJ to redouble its enforcement efforts - chiefly through the appointment of a new director now tasked to carry out President Joe Biden's mission to pursue "the criminals who stole billions in relief money."
The extent of the fraud alleged and uncovered by the Justice Department is vast, touching nearly every major facet of the roughly $6 trillion that Congress adopted over a two-year period to support families, workers and businesses.
In some of the cases, suspects wrongfully obtained federal loans to bolster companies that didn't actually exist. In others, large, transnational crime syndicates stole workers' identities to receive generous unemployment benefits under someone else's name. And in a series of additional allegations that struck at the very heart of Americans' pandemic anxieties, federal officials charged a litany of actors who promised faulty tests or fake cures - then at times submitted fake Medicare claims to the government for reimbursement.
Yet the shady schemes and other crimes reported by the Justice Department also reflected a potentially significant undercount. Federal officials on Thursday could tally only the cases and charges already brought or closed - not the tens of billions of dollars still under review. The looming threat of further criminal activity prompted Attorney General Merrick Garland to stress in a statement Thursday the government would use "every available federal tool" to pursue such fraud.
"We will continue to hold accountable those who seek to exploit the pandemic for personal gain, to protect vulnerable populations, and to safeguard the integrity of taxpayer-funded programs," he said.
To that end, top DOJ officials on Thursday introduced Kevin Chambers, currently an associate deputy attorney general, as the agency's new director for COVID-19 fraud enforcement.
Chambers is set to augment existing work at the DOJ, which last year created a special task force to investigate misuse of COVID-19 funds.