On Wednesday, the Supreme Court is set to hear an abortion case that may sound familiar. That's because the state restriction in question is almost identical to one the court overturned in 2016.
At the heart of the current case, June Medical Services LLC et al. v. Russo, is a Louisiana law passed in 2014 that requires doctors who perform abortions in the state to have "admitting privileges" at a hospital no more than 30 miles from the clinic where the abortion is performed.
Two years after the Louisiana law passed, the Supreme Court struck down a Texas abortion law – the law on which the Louisiana law was based – in the case Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt. In that 5-3 ruling, the justices said the admitting privileges requirements did not benefit women's health and created an "undue burden" for women seeking abortion services.
The state of Louisiana argues that while the laws might be substantially similar, the impact would be different in Louisiana than it was in Texas, where initial implementation of the requirements resulted in the closure of more than half of the state's abortion clinics. Louisiana officials wrote in their legal brief that when the court struck down the Texas law, it "never purported to foreclose a different result on a different record in a different jurisdiction."
And, they say, the result in Louisiana would not present an undue burden on women seeking abortion, mostly because the state is considerably smaller than Texas, so women would not have to travel as far if a particular clinic were to close.
Abortion-rights supporters disagree. "The goal of the law was to shut clinics down," said T.J. Tu, a senior counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights, whose attorneys will argue the case before the Supreme Court. "That was the known and intended objective in passing this law."
A case to watch
Neither side expects the case to lead to an overturn of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that declared a nationwide right to abortion. But it is important to watch because this will be the first major abortion case to be argued before the high court since Justice Brett Kavanaugh replaced abortion swing voter Anthony Kennedy. Kennedy was part of the majority that invalidated the admitting privileges requirement in Texas.
Also, nearly a dozen states still have admitting privileges laws on the books, although most are not enforced. Should the court reverse the 2016 Texas ruling (a goal of groups opposed to abortion), more states could enact such laws.