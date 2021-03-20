Killings could test Georgia's hate-crime law

The shooting deaths of eight people at Asian-run spas in Georgia this week triggered a vigorous national debate Thursday over whether the mass killing amounted to a hate crime, a fraught conversation that echoed from the halls of Congress to the streets of Atlanta, with potentially significant implications for the prosecution of the 21-year-old suspect.
The reckoning came a day after authorities in Cherokee County - the first of two locations where people were shot dead Tuesday - appeared to play down the racial dimensions of a rampage that claimed the lives of six women of Asian descent. A sheriff's office spokesman had said that the suspect was having "a bad day" and indicated that "sex addiction," not race, was probably the driving factor.
Those remarks were sharply challenged on Thursday by Asian American community leaders, who denounced them as "an attempt to protect the shooter," as well as by Democratic politicians and law enforcement experts.
The spokesman, Capt. Jay Baker, was removed from the case Thursday as the sheriff's office expressed "regret" over his choice of words. Meanwhile, police officials in Atlanta - the second scene of the mass shooting- appeared to distance themselves from the comments, noting that a racial motive was being considered, among others.
"Our investigation is looking at everything," said Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. "Nothing is off the table."
The killings came amid a national surge in anti-Asian violence that has coincided with the global spread of the coronavirus, a pandemic that former president Donald Trump and his followers derisively describe as "the Chinese virus" or "kung flu."
That rhetoric - and whether it contributed to the hostile environment in which the Atlanta-area shootings played out - was front and center in often tense hearings Thursday on Capitol Hill.
During a House panel focused on the rise of anti-Asian American discrimination, Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., was visibly emotional in responding to a Republican congressman's opening statement that accused Democrats of trying to police free speech.
"Your president, your party and your colleagues can talk about issues with any other countries that you want, but you don't have to do it by putting a bull's eye on the back of Asian Americans across the country, on our grandparents, on our kids," Meng said to Rep. Chip Roy, Texas, as her voice began to rise and tears filled her eyes. "This hearing was to address the hurt and pain of our community, to find solutions, and we will not let you take our voice away from us."
Roy said that "all Americans deserve protection" in the days after the shootings, which were spread over three spas. To make his point about the need for law and order, Roy cited "old sayings in Texas" that celebrated lynchings.
"We believe in justice. There's old sayings in Texas about 'Find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree,' " he said.
Roy's comments drew blowback from Democrats and critics who slammed the congressman for his use of a violent, racist trope.
The question of how the alleged shooter will be held to justice is one that investigators and prosecutors are weighing. One of the biggest unknowns is whether hate-crime legislation will be invoked.
Until last year, Georgia was one of a small handful of states that lacked its own hate-crimes law. That changed after the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man shot dead after three White men pursued him while he was jogging. The uproar prompted the state legislature to act, and the spa shootings give prosecutors the first high-profile chance to put it into action.
Georgia State Rep. Chuck Efstration, a Republican who helped shepherd the bill into law, said it was intended to allow for especially stiff penalties for crimes in which "the perpetrator's prejudices and biases are attacks not only on the victims but on all of society."
"Thank goodness law enforcement will have the ability to charge this as a hate crime if the facts support that," he said in an interview.
Protected categories under the law include not only race but also gender, religion and national origin. That makes it relatively broad, said Georgia State University law professor Jessica Gabel Cino, and potentially applicable to this week's shootings.
"It could certainly be the watershed moment of having a law on the books versus actually using the law on the books," she said.
Cino said that investigators will be looking closely at previous statements and social media posts by the suspect, Robert Aaron Long, for evidence of bias. Even absent that, she said, prosecutors will have plenty to go on by the nature of the targets he chose.
"The majority of the victims are women, and they are Asian," she said. "Those are two protected statuses."
Long was charged with eight counts of murder on Wednesday.
As the investigation continues, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris planned to meet with Asian American leaders in Atlanta on Friday during a previously planned trip to the city to tout the benefits of the newly signed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
Biden had responded in January to the reports of rising anti-Asian violence by issuing an executive memo that instructed the Justice Department to expand collection of hate-crime data. But such an effort has long been difficult and incomplete because the department relies on reporting from more than 15,000 local law enforcement agencies, many of which lack funding, training and motivation to investigate such crimes and report them, experts said.
Democrats in a recent congressional hearing aired a video report on an Asian American family, including a 2-year-old girl, who was attacked at a Texas grocery store last year in what federal authorities called a hate crime related to anger over the coronavirus.
Democrats and witnesses expressed outrage at the comments from Baker, the Cherokee County sheriff's spokesman, which they said had minimized the severity of the crime and erased its likely origins.
"Take your heads out of the sand," said Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas.
The FBI has said it is closely coordinating with local and state investigators and that it is ready to open its own investigation if evidence of a federal civil rights violation emerges.
Cherokee County authorities released their four names Wednesday: Xiaojie Tan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; and Paul Andre Michels, 54. A fifth victim in Cherokee County, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, survived.
Authorities have said that Long may have visited the spas that he targeted before and that he said he set out to eliminate a "temptation."