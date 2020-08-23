Kremlin critic Navalny en route to Germany in coma

SEEKING MEDICAL AID: An ambulance aircraft evacuating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny for medical treatment in a German hospital ascends after taking off at an airport in Omsk, Russia Aug. 22. Alexei Navalny was taken ill with suspected poisoning en route from Tomsk to Moscow on a plane, which made an emergency landing in Omsk. The local hospital delivering medical support to Navalny later allowed German doctors to fly him to Germany for treatment. Vadim Nezdatny/Reuters