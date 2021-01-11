LA County COVID-19 death toll surpasses 12K in post-holiday surge

LOS ANGELES — The post-Christmas surge of coronavirus cases is worsening in Los Angeles County, a much-feared scenario that officials say will result in more crowding at already overwhelmed hospitals and an increase in deaths. On Saturday, L.A. County reached new milestones in the pandemic: more than 12,000 dead from COVID-19 and more than 900,000 cases of the coronavirus.
The coming days are expected to be critical in determining how bad this surge will get and how much it will affect conditions at hospitals.
L.A. County’s average number of new coronavirus cases on Thursday, Friday and Saturday was 17,879 — significantly above last week’s average of 14,000.
“This very clearly is the latest surge from the winter holidays and New Year’s — no question about it,” said Dr. Paul Simon, chief science officer of the L.A. County Department of Public Health, on Friday. “It had gradually started earlier in the week, but (definitely is) here in the last day or two.”
On Saturday, there were 218 COVID-19 deaths reported in L.A. County. That came the day after the county set a single-day record, with 318. L.A. County has averaged 200 COVID-19 deaths a day over the past week.
The number of people dying from COVID-19 daily now exceeds the average number of deaths in L.A. County from all other causes — including heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes, car crashes, suicides and homicides — which is about 170 a day.
“This is another devastating day for Los Angeles County. The speed with which we are reaching grim milestones of COVID-19 deaths and cases is a devastating reflection of the immense spread that is occurring across the county,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement Saturday.
About 1 in 5 coronavirus tests performed daily in Los Angeles County is coming back positive, a huge spike from November, when about 1 test in 25 confirmed an infection.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have leveled off in recent days but remain high — at about 8,000. Intensive care units are effectively stretched beyond capacity across L.A. County; there were a record 1,731 ICU patients on Friday, about triple the number from Dec. 1. There are only about 2,000 staffed ICU beds in L.A. County, and earlier in the week, about 400 were occupied by non-COVID patients.
Meanwhile, officials Saturday confirmed three additional cases of the coronavirus-related multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children known as MIS-C. A total of 54 children in L.A. County have contracted the severe illness, and one has died. The disease can cause fever and inflame the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes and gastrointestinal organs. The disease is disproportionately affecting Latino children, who account for about 3 of 4 reported cases.
NC leaders push 3Ws to stave off surge
RALEIGH, N.C. — While a new highly infectious strain of the coronavirus hasn’t been identified yet in North Carolina, state leaders say people should operate as if it’s already here.
“A new, highly contagious strand of the virus has been detected in the United States and we need to act as if it’s already here in North Carolina,” Gov. Roy Cooper said earlier this week. “This should inspire every one of us to double down on safety precautions.”
UK scientists concluded it made up “a substantial majority” of the cases found in England in December and was spreading rapidly throughout the nation.
Amy Ellis, a spokeswoman with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said Thursday that the U.K. variant discovered by Public Health England scientists nor another new strain that was found in South Africa have been identified in North Carolina.
But Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of NC DHHS, said people should be vigilant by following the 3 Ws — wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart and wash your hands often
“We need to realize that this virus was contagious before and now is even more contagious,” Cohen said Friday.
As of Jan. 8, 63 cases have been identified in the United States, including in Georgia and Florida, with the most cases — 32 — in California, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cuomo: One case of UK variant now in NY
NEW YORK — The highly contagious COVID-19 variant first found in the United Kingdom has surfaced just a few miles outside of New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.
A 64-year-old Massapequa, Long Island, man was diagnosed with the variant strain on Friday, the governor said. Experts say the U.K. variant is more transmissible than the coronavirus strain already wreaking havoc in the United States.
The Long Island man was one of three New Yorkers who tested positive for the new variant on Friday, bringing the total number of infected in the state to four.
Two additional cases of the British strain were found in Saratoga Springs, where the first New York case was announced on Monday.
The Long Island case is not connected with the Saratoga Springs cluster, Cuomo said.
The Long Island resident was diagnosed with COVID-19 through a private lab on Dec. 27. The sample was sent to the Wadsworth Center in Albany for further testing where it was identified as the U.K. strain, officials said.