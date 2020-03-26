LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County confirmed four more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus Tuesday, including what appears to be the first fatality of a person younger than 18.
The number of deaths in the county from the virus is now 11. Tuesday's update also included a previously reported death in Long Beach.
County health officials say the death of the juvenile "will require further evaluation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Though early tests indicated a positive result for COVID-19, the case is complex and there may be an alternate explanation for this fatality. Patient privacy prevents our offering further details at this time."
The young victim, a teenager from Lancaster, died of septic shock, Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris told the Los Angeles Times. The teen's father contracted the virus himself, Parris said.
"The father had close contact on the job with the public daily," the mayor said. "This is truly awful, to lose a child."
In response, Parris said, he is asking that all children stay indoors, and is working to secure 100,000 test kits.
"They aren't testing hardly anybody," Parris said. "So we aren't going to wait for the county. We are going to provide our own tests."
Two of the people who died were between the ages of 50 and 70. One had underlying health issues and resided in the West Adams neighborhood of L.A., health officials said.
"This is a devastating reminder that COVID-19 affects people of all ages," L.A. County Public Health Department Director Barbara Ferrer said.
The Public Health Department said it was working to confirm whether the case marks the first such death of a minor linked to coronavirus in the country.
Authorities also confirmed an additional 128 cases of coronavirus infection, bringing the county's total to 662. Of those, 42% are in people ages 18 to 40, and 39% are in people 41 to 65.
At least 119 residents, or 18% of all positive cases in the county, have been hospitalized for the virus.
At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said he was informed by county officials that the Lancaster teen did not have any preexisting conditions.
The mayor also rebuffed President Donald Trump's earlier comments that he wanted to quickly ease restrictions and said that Angelenos should be "prepared for a couple months like this."
"I know that everybody is hopeful, and some are putting out that hope of us being back in churches by Easter or synagogues by Passover or restarting the economy in a couple weeks," Garcetti said. "I think we owe it to everybody to be straightforward and honest. We will not be back to ... that level of normal in that short period of time."