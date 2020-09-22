WASHINGTON (The Washington Post) — A broad cross-section of Florida Republicans, from supporters of President Donald Trump to former top aides to Jeb Bush, lined up over the weekend behind Barbara Lagoa, propelling the federal judge and Miami-born daughter of Cuban exiles to the top of the shortlist of potential replacements for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The swift ascension of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge to serious consideration by members of Trump's team, along with Amy Coney Barrett of the 7th Circuit and several others, reflects the blunt political calculations informing the White House's decision-making 45 days from an election that could turn on the outcome in Florida, which has never sent a justice to the nation's highest court. The president, facing a tight race in the state, whose electoral college votes are seen as critical for his path to reelection, is intensifying his courtship of Hispanics, especially the heavily Republican Cuban American community in South Florida.
Within 48 hours of Ginsburg's death, a push for Lagoa, 52, has taken shape in the battleground state, drawing on years of goodwill she and her husband have built in Florida's legal and political circles, and their extensive ties with the Federalist Society, the influential conservative legal group.
Advocates for Lagoa sent text messages and placed calls over the weekend to officials in the White House and the Justice Department, as well as prominent attorneys who have sway with Trump's top aides, according to several people with knowledge of the discussions.
"She is a Cuban woman from Miami, and Florida is the most important state in the election," said Jesse Panuccio, former acting associate attorney general in Trump's Justice Department and a member of the Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission, which vetted her before Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, named her to the state's top court in January 2019.
An effort to install a second Latina on the high court would immediately raise the stakes of a nomination fight that quickly became a clash over principles of fairness and democratic legitimacy. Republicans are seeking to move ahead with a selection process in opposition to the standard they set in 2016, when they blocked President Barack Obama from filling a seat in an election year. Choosing Lagoa would represent a bid to refocus attention on a potential nominee's personal story and political appeal rather than the legitimacy of the process.