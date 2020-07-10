As viral videos continue to show 911 calls being leveraged to threaten people of color, a San Francisco supervisor has introduced a new proposal to criminalize discriminatory emergency calls.
Supervisor Shamann Walton, who introduced the legislation Tuesday, calls it the CAREN Act. The acronym stands for Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies, but the proposal seems to carry more meaning.
The name "Karen" has been used on social media to identify antagonistic, entitled white women. More recently, the label has been applied to those caught on video showing a prejudicial bias toward people of color, particularly calling police while exhibiting a false sense of distress.
Such calls aren't new, but they have received growing attention in recent weeks after video of a white woman calling police on a Black man in New York City's Central Park went viral six weeks ago. Amy Cooper called authorities to report she was being threatened by "an African American man." The man – Christian Cooper, who was in the park to watch birds – videotaped the exchange and posted it on Twitter.
In the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis, dozens of "Karen" videos have spread across the internet, triggering outcry and ongoing conversations about race, access to public space and when it's appropriate to call police.