WASHINGTON - The swift arrival of a new coronavirus variant has rekindled economic anxieties in Washington, as congressional lawmakers, business leaders and consumer advocates begin to worry whether there is enough federal aid to shield Americans from another round of financial despair.
Over the course of the nearly two-year pandemic, Congress has committed nearly $6 trillion toward combating the contagion and bringing a battered economy back from the brink. But some of the most significant programs to keep businesses afloat and help households pay bills have expired or run out of funds, raising new risks for the future of the country's recovery, particularly as the omicron variant wave begins to take hold.
There's no federal money left to keep restaurants open. Federal officials ended their primary effort that pumped money into small businesses with sagging balance sheets, and they stopped paying out extra sums to workers who are out of a job.
A stimulus initiative under President Joe Biden that provided monthly payments to more than 35 million families with children may have issued its last round of deposits this past Wednesday. And attempts to extend those tax benefits - or address a wider array of longer-term financial issues facing parents - have stalled again on Capitol Hill.
"I'm concerned that you're going to have many, many vulnerable Americans, Americans with young children for example, falling between the cracks," said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., adding: "January looks like a tough month with respect to omicron."
Even as U.S. case rates climb toward potential new highs, the economy itself remains strong, avoiding the mass layoffs and other hardships seen during the darker days of the pandemic.
The White House, meanwhile, expressed confidence this past week that billions of dollars remain available as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan adopted earlier this year, including funds delivered to states and schools. That could help blunt any immediate impact from the omicron variant, according to Gene Sperling, a top economic adviser to Biden.
"We feel people should be reassured by how strong the job market and the economy (are) now, and the fact there are still resources in the American Rescue Plan that can help deal with lingering challenges or the inevitable bumps in the road on economic recovery and covid recovery," he said.
But Sperling added that the White House is keeping a close eye on the economy for signs of potential strain. "As always, we'll follow closely whether future developments would require some targeted resources," he said.
At the height of the pandemic, the economic toll wrought by the coronavirus at times seemed unfathomable. Roughly 40 million Americans at one point had lost their jobs. Many soon struggled to afford rents and pay bills. And students nationwide found themselves forced to learn at home, adding to the burden on their parents, who had to manage simultaneous responsibilities as workers and caregivers.
Businesses faced their own crippling economic blows, with many forced to shutter - in some cases for good - after states issued a wide array of closure orders to arrest the spread of a deadly pandemic for which there was no cure. And cities and states soon found themselves laying off workers in droves, threatening local governments and their ability to provide services to those in need.
As the country enters this new, more uncertain phase of the pandemic, a significant swath of federal aid targeting workers and businesses "already has been spent," said Marc Goldwein, the senior vice president for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, which tracks government spending. By the organization's estimates, roughly $4.9 trillion of the estimated $5.7 trillion in emergency aid authorized by Congress since the start of the pandemic has been spent or obligated. That includes dollars set aside for a purpose, yet not actually paid out.