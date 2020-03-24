As Congress and the White House struggle to adopt legislation to limit the economic carnage from the coronavirus pandemic, lawmakers have been urged to reshape the economy toward lower carbon emissions that scientists say are critical if the world is going to effectively combat climate change.
Environmental groups, climate scientists, solar and wind and battery industries, and others are saying this moment, catastrophic as it appears to be for the economy, could offer a chance to incentivize fundamental shifts through a combination of direct spending, new tax credits for renewable energy, electric vehicles or appliances, and tough conditions for reviving fossil fuel firms or fuel-gobbling airlines.
"During this emergency, specific attention should be paid to the emergent, yet vulnerable, clean energy industry," Michael Brune, the executive director of the Sierra Club, wrote in a letter Thursday to top U.S. lawmakers. "The clean energy industry faces the same stresses as the travel, restaurant, sports, and entertainment industries, with a new reality of forced closures and layoffs."
Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency, said in an interview that as governments around the world tailor stimulus packages, they also have a chance to combat climate change by aiding the shift to clean energy.
"We have two curves we need to quickly bend downward," Birol said, referring to rises of trend lines on charts. "One is the coronavirus infections, and the second is global emissions – neither of them will be easy."
As of the end of 2019, he said, about 70% of global energy investments were made either directly by governments or in response to government regulations.
"We have a historic opportunity to steer those to investments to a more sustainable path," he said.