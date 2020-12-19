WASHINGTON - White House officials and congressional leaders are trying to address a number of lingering policy disagreements as they race to finalize an approximately $900 billion coronavirus relief package, with growing signs that the talks will drag into the weekend.
Among the most vexing issues is whether to curb the powers of the Federal Reserve and how to structure a new round of stimulus checks. Lawmakers are also clashing over aid for theaters and music venues, and relief for cities and states. They have fought over many of these issues since May, and they were trying to resolve them all at once on Thursday, creating a chaotic scene with numerous lawmakers unsure about the latest state of play.
Negotiators were hoping to resolve all of their differences and pass matching bills through the House and the Senate by Friday night to marry the stimulus bill with a government funding package. But the prospects of this all happening appeared to slip away late Thursday. If they do not pass at least a stop-gap spending bill by Friday night, the government will shut down Saturday.
"We need to complete this work and complete it right away," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said late Thursday. "The Senate's not going anywhere until we have covid relief out the door. . . . In the meantime, we're going to stay productive."
Congressional leaders have cited significant progress in recent days as talks accelerated. While several difficult sticking points remain, aides are expressing optimism that no new problems would prevent an agreement.
The stimulus package under discussion would include $600 stimulus checks for millions of Americans, 10 weeks of jobless aid, $330 billion in small business assistance, money for vaccine distribution, and funding for a range of other programs. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., said that lawmakers are still reviewing how to design eligibility for the stimulus checks and that disagreements over this issue remains "one of the biggest challenges."
Congressional leaders add stimulus checks to $900 billion economic relief deal
Many other issues remain unresolved. Republicans were still demanding limits to emergency lending programs of the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department. Democrats believe these restrictions, pushed primarily by Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., would constrain the ability of the incoming Biden administration to stabilize the economy during a downturn.
Toomey on Thursday told reporters the issue was a "bright red line" for him in negotiations. Sen. John Barasso, R-Wyo., the third highest-ranking Republican senator, also called language on the Fed facilities "critically important" for GOP lawmakers. Lawmakers on Thursday were consulting with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about the impact of the Toomey push.
Democratic lawmakers, meanwhile, are seeking to include funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to give to states and cities in emergencies. Republicans are wary that measure could amount to a form of aid for states and cities and have pushed back against it. Republican lawmakers agreed to drop their demands for a sweeping coronavirus liability shield in exchange for Democrats agreeing to abandon their push for hundreds of billions in state and local aid, but the dispute about the FEMA money remains unresolved. Democrats say the measure would only cost about $1 billion.
Similarly, Democratic lawmakers are seeking to delay the Dec. 31 deadline that states and cities have to spend unused federal assistance before that funding expires and has to be returned. Republicans have been resistant to that change as well, aides said.
Democrats have insisted on an extension of a federal eviction moratorium that is set to expire by the end of the year.
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., is also pushing a $17 billion plan called "Save Our Stages" to devote federal assistance to venues shut down by the pandemic and at risk of permanent closure. Some senior Republicans view the request as excessive and think some of the funding would be better spent on restaurants and additional Paycheck Protection Program assistance, according to aides familiar with internal discussions. Schumer has pushed for funding for restaurants and a second round of PPP as well.
The scramble for a deal comes amid numerous signs the economy is deteriorating again. Jobless claims have risen in recent weeks as a surge in new coronavirus cases has led to new restrictions on commerce. The pace of hiring has also slowed, and retail sales came in weaker than expected in November, an ominous sign during the holidays.